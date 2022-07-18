F1 Photos Canadian GP 2022 – Race Highlights

The Canadian Grand Prix was once again full of highlights. It was an entertaining race with an exciting final for fans in the sold-out grandstands. We show you the highlights in the gallery.

For three years, Canadian F1 fans had to wait for action. Expectations were correspondingly high before the premier class returned to Montreal. After 70 rounds on Sunday (June 19), no one should have gone home disappointed. The weather suited the action on the track. The whole field has been overtaken by a lot. Rarely did a lap go by in which the order did not change.





The fact that the two fastest cars with Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez had to start in the back half of the grid gave hope of a big display before the whistle. But then a few more incidents spiced up the race, leading to a lot of worried lines at the command posts.





Sergio Perez was responsible for the first technical play. The Mexican rolled in with gearbox problems. Mick Schumacher sparked the second virtual safety car phase with the MGU-K defect. With 21 laps to go, Yuki Tsunoda entered the barriers with his Alpha Tauri, only to be forced by Bernd Maylander through his safety car.

Red bull Outstanding performance: Max Verstappen extended his lead in the world championship to 46 points.

Suspense till the last round

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner spoke of the maximum stress level after the race. Only tactical decisions got the race to the pit wall. Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz battled it out in the final lap. Ferrari attacked several times, but in the end Red Bull was able to celebrate a sixth victory in a row.





Lewis Hamilton eventually jumped back on stage and was allowed to splash champagne in front of thousands of cheering fans in Montreal. In the gallery we show you the best shots of the race and the great fanfare afterwards.



