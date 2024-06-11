June 11, 2024

F1 GP Canada 2024 Photos – Race Highlights

Eileen Curry June 11, 2024 2 min read

The weather was bad, but the rain did not dampen the mood in the stands surrounding Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Quite the opposite: with every little shower, the race took a new turn. The 20 drivers had to show all their skills to keep the cars on the asphalt.

Not everyone succeeded. Even the three drivers celebrating on the podium at the end had their moments. Max Verstappen and Lando Norris rushed across the meadow at Turn 2, but this had no consequences. George Russell caught it in turn four. A minor slip cost the Mercedes driver a position.


© Motorsport Pictures

The services of Bernd Maylander were twice requested in Montreal.

Both Williams are in the gang

For others, things didn’t go quite so smoothly. Logan Sargeant threw his car into the barriers early in the race, which brought Bernd Maylander into action. Later, the safety car had to come out again because Alex Albon’s second Williams also fell to the side of the road. But here was the reason behind Carlos Sainz’s turnover. The Spaniard immediately cleared the Thai.

Fans also enjoyed a lot of exciting duels. Alex Albon has now caught two challengers in a double pack. At the front, victory was achieved in a thrilling three-way battle between Verstappen, Norris and Russell. Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton also participated, but failed to reach the podium in the end.

We’ve put a selection of the best scenes from the race and Red Bull party afterwards into the gallery.

