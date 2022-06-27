External factors responsible for many cases of cancer | free press

More than one million people die of cancer in the European Union each year. According to experts, about one in ten types of cancers are caused by external factors such as air pollution or chemicals.

Air pollution, carcinogenic chemicals, ultraviolet radiation and secondhand smoke together are responsible for an estimated 10 percent of all cancers, and possibly more, according to the European Environment Agency. Report Writes. Smoking, alcohol consumption or your diet are not included in this analysis.

The good news is that all environmental and occupational cancer risks can be reduced by tackling environmental pollution and changing behaviour, the Copenhagen-based agency said. This would then lead to a lower rate of cancer and mortality. The report states that “the risks of environmental and occupational cancer are inherently preventable and reduced is key to reducing the burden of cancer in Europe”.

With approximately 2.7 million new diagnoses and 1.3 million deaths each year, the European Union is hardest hit by cancer than other regions of the world. Although less than 10 percent of the world’s population lives in Europe, it accounts for nearly 23 percent of new cases and 20 percent of deaths, according to the European Economic Area. (dpa)