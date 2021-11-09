Exports continue to decline – New-Facts.eu: news, news

🔊 Read the article out loud

Wiesbaden (DTS news agency) – In September, compared to August, Germany’s calendar and seasonally adjusted exports fell 0.7 percent and imports rose 0.1 percent. There was already a decline in exports in August. On the basis of preliminary results, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reported that calendar and seasonally adjusted exports were 0.3% lower and imports 7.8% higher than in February 2020, the month before the coronavirus restrictions began in Germany. .

In September, 117.8 billion euros of goods were exported and 101.6 billion euros of goods were imported. Compared to September 2020, exports rose by 7.1 percent and imports by 12.9 percent in September 2021. The foreign trade balance closed in September with a surplus of 16.2 billion euros. In September 2020, the foreign trade balance amounted to €20.0 billion. After adjusting the calendar and seasonality, the surplus in the foreign trade balance in September 2021 amounted to 13.2 billion euros. Taking into account the balances of trade in goods (€ +16.0 billion) and services (€ 1.9 billion), primary income (€ +10.4 billion) and secondary income (€ 4.9 billion), the current account was closed in September 2021 with a surplus of 19.6 billion euro. In September 2020, the current account showed a surplus of €25.0 billion. It exported goods worth 64.6 billion euros to EU member states in September, and imported goods worth 53.5 billion euros from there. Compared to September 2020, exports to EU countries increased by 9.2 percent and imports from these countries increased by 9.4 percent. In September 2021, goods worth €45.0 billion (+9.2%) were exported to the eurozone countries and goods worth €36.4 billion (+11.9%) were imported from these countries. In September 2021, goods worth €19.7 billion (+9.4%) and goods worth €17.0 billion (+4.5%) were exported to non-eurozone EU countries, and imported from there. In September, goods worth 53.2 billion euros were exported to countries outside the European Union (third countries) and goods worth 48.1 billion euros were imported from these countries. Compared to September 2020, exports to third world countries increased by 4.7% and imports from there by 17.1%. Exports to the United Kingdom fell in September compared to the same month last year by 10.0 percent to reach 5.7 billion euros. German imports from the UK fell by 20.0% to €2.3 billion in the same period. Exports to China decreased by 0.2 percent compared to September 2020 to 8.5 billion euros. Exports to the United States increased by 16.2% to 10.8 billion euros. Most imports returned to Germany from China in September. Goods worth 12.3 billion euros were imported from there (+24.2 percent compared to the same month last year). Imports from the United States rose 0.9 percent in September 2021 to 6.3 billion euros.



Photo: container ship, via DTS News Agency