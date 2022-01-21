https://snanews.de/20220121/johnsons-schwaeche-schottlands-unabhaengigkeit-craig-murray-5087584.html
Exploiting Johnson’s weakness as an opportunity for Scottish independence – Craig Murray
With the British government in troubled waters and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's power slipping out of his hands, …
As the British government finds itself in troubled waters and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s power slips from his hands, Scotland must seize the opportunity to declare its independence, says former British ambassador to Uzbekistan and supporter of the Scottish independence movement Craig Murray.
In a recent post on his blog, Murray wrote that Scotland should take matters into its own hands when its opponents are at their weakest. With a pro-independence majority in both the Scottish Parliament and Scottish MPs in Westminster, Scotland’s elected representatives should seize the opportunity and declare Scotland’s independence. To formally assert independence, they must schedule a plebiscite in an already independent Scotland and according to Scottish rules, without outside interference, writes Scott Murray, who has long been a supporter of his country’s independence.
Murray accuses the ruling Scottish party, the SNP, of missing the “golden chance of Brexit” and cowardly accepting Theresa May’s veto of any referendum. Even during the months of May’s minority government, the Scottish National Party had never used its independence vote. Instead of campaigning for Scotland to remain in the EU, the SNP tried to prevent England and Wales from leaving, even though they had long voted for it.
In the present situation, the SNP appears to be strengthening the Union by searching for a replacement for Johnson who could be a leader who would be more honest, efficient and less harmful to the Scottish people. “It is surprising that with the collapse of the UK, the leadership of the SNP is reluctant to push for independence,” Murray said. It is now time for MPs to leave Parliament in Westminster, already in ruins. Murray concludes that a true supporter of independence cannot do otherwise.
