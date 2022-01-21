https://snanews.de/20220121/johnsons-schwaeche-schottlands-unabhaengigkeit-craig-murray-5087584.html

Exploiting Johnson’s weakness as an opportunity for Scottish independence – Craig Murray

Exploiting Johnson’s weakness as an opportunity for Scottish independence – Craig Murray

With the British government in troubled waters and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s power slipping out of his hands, … 01/21/2022, Somali National Army

2022-01-21T13:59+0100

2022-01-21T13:59+0100

2022-01-21T13:58+0100

Politician

Great Britain

Boris Johnson

Scotland

Craig Murray

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@Content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@Content

https://cdnn1.snanews.de/img/07e6/01/15/5087656_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f744e38cbd52e23b1791888b272afcc.jpg

In a recent post on his blog, Murray wrote that Scotland should take matters into its own hands when its opponents are at their weakest. With a pro-independence majority in both the Scottish Parliament and Scottish MPs in Westminster, Scotland’s elected representatives should seize the opportunity and declare Scotland’s independence. To formally assert independence, they must schedule a plebiscite in an already independent Scotland and under Scottish rules, without outside interference, writes Scott Murray, who has long been a supporter of his country’s independence. It is constantly ruled by parties that did not vote for it and had to leave the union against its will. How will Britain react? The former diplomat asks: Who will campaign against the new Scottish independence? “Boris Johnson is discredited?” Neither Johnson nor the other “toothless tigers” in British politics are currently credited with this much power. Murray accuses the ruling Scottish party, the SNP, of missing out on the “golden chance of Brexit” and the cowardly veto that Theresa May used to accept her against any referendum. Even during the months of May’s minority government, the Scottish National Party had never used its independence vote. Instead of campaigning for Scotland to remain in the EU, the SNP tried to prevent England and Wales from leaving, even though they had already voted for Johnson who could be a more honest, effective and less harmful leader for the Scottish people. “It is surprising that with the collapse of the UK, the leadership of the SNP is reluctant to push for independence,” Murray said. It is now time for MPs to leave Parliament in Westminster, already in ruins. Murray concludes that a true supporter of independence cannot do otherwise.

https://snanews.de/20220120/minister-johnson-durch-tory-ruecktrittsforderung-beschaedigt-5072504.html

Great Britain

Scotland

SN [email protected] +493075010627 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2022

Ilona pepper https://www.thewestonforum.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Exploiting-Johnsons-weakness-as-an-opportunity-for-Scottish-independence.jpg

Ilona pepper https://www.thewestonforum.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Exploiting-Johnsons-weakness-as-an-opportunity-for-Scottish-independence.jpg

Messages

d_di

SN [email protected] +493075010627 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnn1.snanews.de/img/07e6/01/15/5087656_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c901fc29f9625c54eb4fade22880d53b.jpg

SN [email protected] +493075010627 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Ilona pepper https://www.thewestonforum.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Exploiting-Johnsons-weakness-as-an-opportunity-for-Scottish-independence.jpg

Politics, Britain, Boris Johnson, Scotland, Craig Murray