Experts in Great Britain warn of the invasion of rats monsters

Giant rats invade homes through toilets in the UK. Local media warns against this, citing experts.

According to the head of the myrtle exterminator service, Andrew Delbridge, ferrets in Norwich (a city in eastern England – editor’s note) are “bigger and bigger after the coronavirus lockdown.” braver ” had become.

Now he has to hire additional staff to tackle the problem. Increasingly, he is seeing shocked customers reporting the presence of animals in homes breakthrough

He says about one of his duties:

“The customer could hardly speak, I was so shocked. She was just in the toilet and heard a noise. When she looked down, she saw the animal in the toilet bowl. This happens often.”

He added that a couple in the town had been evicted from their home after the rats “gained power” there.

Because of the waste disposal culture, trash piles up and fed (rats – editor’s note), says Delbridge.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council urged pet owners not to feed their cats and dogs outside and not to leave food outside.

“People who have seen mice near their property should avoid feeding wild animals as they are also a food source for rodents.”

