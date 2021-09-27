Experts in Great Britain warn of the invasion of rats monsters

https://snanews.de/20210927/eindringen-toiletten-experten-grossbritannien-monsterratten-invasion-3744245.html
Toilet hacks: British experts warn of rat infestation
Toilet hacks: British experts warn of rat infestation
According to the head of Ace’s exterminator service, Andrew Dellbridge, ferrets in Norwich (a city in eastern England – editor’s note) are getting “bigger and bolder” after the coronavirus lockdown.
Because of the culture of littering, littering piles up and feeding them (Mice – Editor's note) A Norwich City Council spokeswoman called on pet owners not to feed their cats and dogs outside or leave food outside, as the rodents of more than 2,000 species to which mice belong, are among the The most successful species and the largest group among mammals. The incisor teeth are constantly growing, and by grinding against each other they become very sharp. Animals can gnaw even through metals such as lead, aluminum and copper, and there are more than 50 different species of mice known around the world. The brown rat is particularly native to Germany.
He says about one of his duties:
“The customer could hardly speak, I was so shocked. She was just in the toilet and heard a noise. When she looked down, she saw the animal in the toilet bowl. This happens often.”
He added that a couple in the town had been evicted from their home after the rats “gained power” there.
Because of the waste disposal culture, trash piles up and fed (rats – editor’s note), says Delbridge.
A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council urged pet owners not to feed their cats and dogs outside and not to leave food outside.
“People who have seen mice near their property should avoid feeding wild animals as they are also a food source for rodents.”
With more than 2,000 species, rodents, which also include mice, are among the most successful and largest groups among mammals. The incisor teeth are constantly growing, and by grinding against each other they become very sharp. Animals can also nibble on metals such as lead, aluminum, and copper.
There are more than 50 different species of mice known around the world. The brown rat is particularly native to Germany.