Exhibitions – Hannover – America Variety: Photography from America and Canada – Culture

Hannover (dpa) – “Real photos?” From Saturday, the Sprengel Museum in Hanover displays an exhibition of photographic art from the United States and Canada from 1980 to today. A total of 339 works can be seen, including photos of such stars as Cindy Sherman, Nan Goldin and Jeff Wall. The show, which runs until February 13, aims to trace the change from documentary style to independent artistic photography. Visitors experience how digitalization affects the art of photography. The younger generation – artists such as LaToya Ruby Frazier and Martine Gutierrez – are interested in questions of social identity, gender, and sexuality.

Curator Stefan Grunert said Thursday that the past 40 years in North American photography have been strongly shaped by female artists. Cindy Sherman (67) shows early work in which she presents herself in fictional movie scenes. Next to her are two large figure portraits – an elegant lady in the style of an old master, and a rather young and curious one with pantyhose, short pants and a puffed jacket. The poster for the show comes from Gutierrez, who, like Sherman, often shows herself in her portraits – often in conjunction with models. Flowing identities are the main theme of the artist born in 1989.

The collaboration partner is the Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg, where the exhibition “True Pictures? LaToya Ruby Frazier und Menschenbilder” will be on display until April 10. The third exhibition of the project can be seen at the Museum of Photography in Braunschweig. The partner of the collaboration is also the Museum Der Moderne Salzburg.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 211104-99-866856 / 3