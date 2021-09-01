Exercise Therapy Reduces Pain in Musculoskeletal Disorders – Healing Exercise

Exercise therapy reduces pain intensity in musculoskeletal disorders. But according to a new study, the effect of exercise training and the effect of a placebo are just as great. (Photo: Southworks/stock.adobe.com)

Back pain and its help: exercise therapy helps

Numerous scientific studies have shown that exercise not only prevents diseases, but can also relieve pain, for example in the case of musculoskeletal disorders. But researchers have now reported that the effect of exercise training and the effect of the placebo are equally significant.

Chronic, persistent pain has many negative consequences, which often include physical restraint. Experts say exercise is necessary despite the pain. So-called exercise therapy is often recommended here. But how does this treatment relieve pain?

Pain intensity is reduced

According to the post Message Has been a.D. Daniel Bellavi of the University of Health Bochum with an Australian research team led by scientist Dr. Clint Miller studies the effectiveness of exercise therapy for disorders of the musculoskeletal system.

Conclusion of their literature study: Although exercise training reduces pain intensity in musculoskeletal disorders better than standard medical care, there are not enough studies to date that differentiate efficacy from a placebo effect.

The results of the scientists were published in the journal “sports medicineChest.

Summarizing and comparing studies results

Musculoskeletal disorders, such as back pain or fibromyalgia, share one major common symptom: pain. Exercise therapy is often recommended for this.

However, it is not yet clear to what extent the success of treatment is due to factors such as placebo Or a natural improvement in the course of the disease can be identified. A placebo effect is an effect caused by taking tablets without an active ingredient or so-called placebos.

Therefore, the research team surrounding Professor Dr. Daniel Bellavi, Professor of Physiotherapy at the University of Health Bochum and Dr. Clint Miller, Lecturer at the Institute of Physical Activity and Nutrition at Deakin University in Melbourne, Australia, took a closer look at the case study on the topic of exercise therapy for pain.

Experts summarized and compared the results of 79 individual studies in a systematic review.

Equally significant effect

“According to our findings, the effect of exercise training and the effect of placebo is equally significant. However, the evidence base is not yet as developed as it is, explains naturopathic scientist Professor Dr. Daniel Bellavi.

According to the information, the research group found only four studies that compared exercise therapy with the use of a placebo.

“We know from other studies that the ritual of visiting a physical therapist for treatment, a patient’s prior experience, and a whole host of other factors can affect how well a person benefits from this treatment,” Clint Miller said.

“It is important for us to emphasize that exercise therapy and the factors associated with treatment are still more effective than standard medical care. It just needs to do better research on what the efficacy is based on,” Miller says.

Bridging the knowledge gap

This knowledge gap, which we identified in our study, must be urgently filled, because the question is of fundamental importance. We know that exercise has a positive effect on many diseases,” Bellavi adds.

“It is therefore important to find out if our results hold true in further studies and, if so, how successful motor training is. Using this information, we can also better control and use other treatments in an optimized way to help the patient achieve maximum success. “.

According to experts, in future studies of musculoskeletal disorders, it will always be important to compare the three options: exercise therapy, placebo, and no treatment. This is the only way to finally determine how much each option will affect your pain relief. (ad)