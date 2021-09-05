Evidence for Planet Nine has been found and astronomers know where it is

There are currently eight known planets in our solar system, but what if there is a ninth planet lurking in our solar system that we haven’t discovered yet.

However, the general probabilities of doing so are that there is no Planet Nine, and a new study has shown that “something” is causing the phenomenon of gravity. Astronomers have observed Kuiper Belt objects (KBOs) and found that they are not in random motion, but in groups, regardless of the object’s classification.

This observation of clumps of Kuiper belt bodies leads researchers to suspect that an undiscovered large-mass celestial body is causing the gravitational anomaly. In 2016, researchers came to exactly this conclusion when they published a study that calculated the mass of an undiscovered celestial body at about five times the mass of the planet Earth and about 10 times the distance between Neptune and the Sun. However, astronomers searched for this ninth planet and did not find it.

Now, a new study aimed at dispelling criticism of the 2016 study has provided new evidence that the probability of objects in the Kuiper Belt without a massive celestial body — such as a planet — has mass with a probability of just 0.4%. In the end, the debate about the existence of Planet Nine is still open, and we hope that astronomers can start the debate once the James Webb Space Telescope is up and running.