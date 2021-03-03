Every sixth person leads video calls in pajama bottoms

German digital association Bitkom said on Tuesday, March 2, in a survey of nearly 1,000 people over the age of 16 that every third person who makes video calls in the home office sometimes does so in sweatpants. “Every sixth person still wears pajamas from time to time while chatting with colleagues, bosses or clients via video.” The assumption that people are sitting in front of the camera “with their shirts up and their underwear down is a rumor”. Only four percent said so in the survey.

So it is important for most of them to make a good visual impression during video calls. Nearly three-quarters of them pay attention to a mattress background – this affects 78 percent of women and 69 percent of men. Two-thirds of them want to appear in person as good as possible – here, too, women are more attentive (69%) than men (60%).

“Anyone who needs to be reached via a video call to work is currently making eight such calls per day,” she said. On average, seven video calls are conducted professionally and one call privately. Overall, 33 percent of working Internet users stated that they use video calling at work.

Three-quarters of them are doing so more often since the start of the pandemic than before. For some it is a burden, and for others a “welcome change in the home office routine sometimes,” said Bitkom CEO Bernhard Rohleder.