“Even Habeck can run a heat pump”: Sixt is joking with the Green Minister

Lisa Mayerhofer

Habeck’s heating law has also made waves on social networks. This is what called Sixt to action. The car rental company advertises the BMW iX with the minister.

Berlin – Minister of Economy Robert Habeck The Greens have caused unrest in the Federal Republic with their controversial new heating law. A dispute also broke out within the Traffic Light Coalition. The reason: In the bill, HAPEC intends to ban the installation of new gas and oil heating systems from next year. Instead, sustainable heating systems should be favored – like the heat pump favored by Habeck.

Sixt: “Even Habeck can do a heat pump”

Habeck’s heating law has also made waves on social networks. (File photo) © Christophe Gateau / dpa

The Heating Act has also made waves in social networks – and this has now also brought Sixt onto the scene. The German car rental company is known for addressing political debates in its advertising. On Thursday, Sixt posted a photo on Twitter showing the all-electric BMW iX and the economy minister and wrote: “Even Habeck can run a heat pump.”

The post received mixed reactions from users. Many users got excited and praised the company: “Who is responsible for this? Please promote,” one wrote. On the other hand, others don’t seem to see the haptic on the Sixt label well. Someone scolds: “I hope no one will rent from you anymore.” Another user writes: “Even if it’s ridiculous – as long as that person ‘loves’ your ads, I’ll get my AVIS rental car.”

Sixt targets “last generation” climate activists.

Sixt should be used in emotional reactions. Only recently has the rental car company targeted “last generation” climate activists in its ads. For a campaign in Berlin, these companies stuck among others in Sixt car rental. Then the rental car company posted a blog post — again with the BMW iX — and wrote with activist digressions: “Hold on to the street. And no one cares.”