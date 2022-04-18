Even Canada Can’t Stop Swiss – TOP ONLINE

The Swiss curlers around Skip Silvana Trinsoni are unstoppable at the Olympics. They had their fifth win in five games with an 8: 4 win over co-favorites Canada.

2014 Olympic gold medalist and two-time world champion Skip Jennifer Jones was one of the first gold medalists with her team from Winnipeg. Nevertheless, two-time world champion Melanie Barbasat, Esther Nieuwenswander, Silvana Trinsoni and Alina Pots controlled most of the match. They trailed in the 6th over (3: 4) when Jones was able to steal a point with a brilliant play stone. At the end of the 8th and 9th, the decision was made when CC Aarau’s curlers stole two stones each and dragged them to 8: 4.

Out of the remaining four games of the round robin, the Swiss must have won just one more game to advance to the semifinals.

With five wins, Trincomalee’s team equaled Lucia Ebnother’s team’s Swiss record. CC Bern Curlers started the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City with five wins in a row.