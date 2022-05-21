Even before the Canada game. Switzerland has already qualified for the World Cup quarter-finals.

Switzerland coach Patrick Fischer has reached the first intermediate goal with his team stone key

Switzerland qualified for the World Cup quarter-finals in Finland before the match against Canada because Denmark beat France 3-0.

The Slovaks can still catch up with the Swiss, but coach Patrick Fischer’s team won the head-to-head duel 5:3. Even with the constellation that the Danes finished the group stage with twelve points alongside Switzerland and Slovakia, his fellow Icebergs are reaching the knockout stage due to head-to-head matches. Germany also fixed in the quarter-finals.

The Danes, coached by Heinz Ellers, scored a goal in each period against the French national team and celebrated their third victory in the fifth game. If they defeat the Slovaks on Sunday, they will be in the top 8 at the World Cup for the third time after 2010 and 2016.

In the second group in Tampere, the Swedish national team suffered its first defeat in the fifth match. They lost to the United States 2-3 after overtime. Adam Judd scored the decisive goal 12 seconds before the end of overtime. The Ottawa Senators position had already made 1-1 (8th place) and Nate Schmidt prepared 2-1 (39th place).

