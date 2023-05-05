World

Evacuations underway – Alert in Guatemala after volcanic eruption – News

May 5, 2023
Esmond Barker
Evacuations underway – Alert in Guatemala after volcanic eruption


  • Another volcano erupted in Guatemala.
  • The eruption of Volcano de Fuego (Volcano of Fire) released an ash cloud six kilometers high and streams of hot ash, gas and rock moved rapidly down the slope.
  • This was announced by the Civil Protection Conde, Thursday.

A major eruption of the 3,763-meter-high volcano in the south of the Central American country in 2018 left hundreds dead and missing.

precautionary evacuation

According to the authorities, precautionary evacuations were already underway in neighboring towns such as Morelia and Banimache. Ash rain has been recorded in many communities.

legend:

Volcán de Fuego spews a mile-high cloud of ash.

Keystone / Esteban Pepa

The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (Insivumeh) also warned of the potential for mud and debris flows due to the rainfall forecast.


