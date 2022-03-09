Europeans reject Russia’s demands

Iran nuclear talks



Europeans reject Moscow’s demands for a nuclear deal



Centrifuges for enriching uranium at an Iranian nuclear facility (file photo from 2012).

Vienna Russia has threatened to halt talks to save the Iran nuclear deal. With this, Moscow wants to enforce sanctions-free deals with Iran — and faces resistance.







Germany, France and Britain have rejected Russia’s latest demands to save the Iran nuclear deal. European countries warned, Tuesday, that the proposed solution negotiated in Vienna cannot remain on the table forever as Iran’s nuclear program progresses. “The time window is closing,” said London’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Corinne Kitzel, on behalf of the three countries.

Diplomats from Berlin, Paris, London, Moscow and Beijing have mediated between the United States and Iran over the past 11 months, and the agreement is almost complete. The agreement stipulates that Washington review its exit from the original 2015 nuclear deal and lift sanctions on Iran. In return, Tehran is restricting its nuclear program again in order to prevent the development of nuclear weapons.

Since Saturday, Moscow’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has demanded guarantees that future Russian-Iranian economic and military cooperation will not be hampered by US sanctions punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “We call on all concerned parties to take the necessary decisions to conclude this agreement,” the three European countries told Washington and Tehran on Tuesday. “We call on Russia not to impose unfavorable conditions on the deal,” they added.

