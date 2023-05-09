European rabbis have new headquarters

From now on, Munich became the center of the Congress of European Rabbis (CER). With a “Center for Jewish Life” funded by the Free State of Bavaria, in which rabbis and Rebbetzins will be trained, the organization wants to “significantly expand the scope of its activities,” according to a press release. CER was founded in Great Britain in 1956. Until now, London has been their location.

The announcement of the new headquarters coincides with an important awards ceremony. On Tuesday evening, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder is set to receive the Lord Jakubovits Award – “for his outstanding commitment to the protection and promotion of Jewish life in Europe”.

Angela Merkel The award is given to personalities who defend Judaism, defend its religious rights, and combat anti-Semitism. Honored are Lord Emmanuel Jacobovits (1921-1999), former President of the Center and Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel is one of the previous winners.

According to the CER, the educational opportunities at the “Center for Jewish Life” will benefit rabbis and Rebbetzins from all over Europe. International conferences will also be held in Munich.

Promoting Jewish life and combating anti-Semitism is a concept of the Bavarian state government. Within this framework, CER intends to actively contribute to making Jewish life in Europe more visible. The organization wants to eliminate prejudices against Jews. Anti-Semitism, racism and other forms of misanthropy and extremism must be combated more effectively in the future.

the future of societies “In this context, CER also intends to promote social dialogue, to create greater awareness of the contribution of Jewish life over 1,700 years to German and European history and culture, and thus to secure the future of European Jewish communities in the long run,” the European Rabbis declared.

She said CER is committed to the Munich site, which “serves to exemplify the many emotional moments as well as the highs and lows of German-Jewish history.” Today, Bavaria is again home to thousands of Jews who, after the Holocaust, established a lively and prosperous community life and can safely practice it.

Under Prime Minister Söder’s leadership, Bavaria has become “a beacon of hope for Europe’s Jewish communities, a place where they can feel welcome, supported and valued,” said Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, chair of the Equity and Reconciliation Commission.

“It is a matter of pride and joy to see that my city of Munich has become one of the most important Jewish centers in Europe,” said the head of the Jewish community of Munich and Upper Bavaria, Charlotte Knobloch. This path would not have been possible without the continued support of the Free State of Bavaria. Yes