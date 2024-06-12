June 12, 2024

European Football Championship 2024: All the news, videos and highlights in the ticker

Esmond Barker June 12, 2024 2 min read

In the Interview with “Sport Bild” Nati defender Niko Elvedi says against the Germans with the aim of a direct confrontation in the group stage. “Meeting Germany is of course a special moment – ​​especially since I have been living here for nine years. We all know many of the Bundesliga players. It would be fun for me to upset Germany a little.”

But first, there are further tests in the matches against Hungary and Scotland. The 27-year-old, whose team is not considered one of the biggest contenders for the title, said: “We should not underestimate any team. Hungary and Scotland are very good teams and the confrontation could be difficult.” We are definitely not favorites for the title. “Our ultimate goal is to pass the group stage first.”

If this succeeds, Elvedi believes the national team can achieve great success. “We are a strong team that finds good solutions with the ball. “Especially with Granit

For Elvedi, the national team has already taken a good first step with a 4-0 win over Estonia in the penultimate test match of the European Championship. “We showed a good performance and we can build on that. We are on the right track,” he said in an interview with Blue Sport after the final whistle.

Elvedi: “We are on the right track”

June 4, 2024

