European Championship – Opening success thanks to Bellingham: England defeats Serbia – Sports

Written by: Thomas Esser, Morten Ritter, Patrick Reichardt, Christoph Driessen, and Jana Glos, dpa

Gelsenkirchen (dpa) – Jude Bellingham briefly extended his arm into the night sky of Gelsenkirchen, raising his index finger before the match-winner shook hands with his teammates. To the tune of “Sweet Caroline”, the Three Lions and their loud fans enjoyed their victory at the start of the European Championship competition on Sunday evening. Led by Bellingham, England confirmed their status as title favorites and beat Serbia 1-0 (1-0) on Sunday evening despite some fluctuations.

“It’s important that we get off to such a good start. They were a difficult opponent. It was important that we prepared well,” confirmed Bellingham, who immediately received high praise from captain Harry Kane. He’s an unbelievable player. He has a lot of confidence.”

Bellingham, who was also named man of the match, scored in the 13th minute for the Three Lions, who are looking to finally win their next major European Championship title, 58 years after they won the World Cup on home soil. Bayern’s professional Kane stressed that getting through the group stage is the most important thing. “I’m ready for anything in the next six or seven games,” Bellingham said.

Bayern is now England’s professional record holder in major tournaments

Before the high-stakes match, some Serbia and England fans brawled in Gelsenkirchen city centre. The police separated the supporters. The English fans, who were clearly numerically superior, created a wonderful atmosphere in the stadium. As the match kicked off, Bayern star and Three Lions captain Harry Kane became the only English player to set records at major tournaments.

In his 23rd European Championship and World Championship match, it was not the 30-year-old, but Real Madrid’s exceptional talent Bellingham who brought the first light. Bukayo Saka raced to the baseline on the right wing, then crossed the ball into the middle and there Bellingham, the perfectly trained former Dortmund player, headed in a powerful shot that took a slight deflection.

With chants of “Oh God”, the fans celebrated their first goalscorer in a tournament set to be historic. “We made the country proud, played good tournaments, but in the end we are here to win this,” Keane said. He is also still missing an important title on his personal resume.

Greetings from a tennis star

The English seem to be taking their leader’s words seriously. Southgate’s side were aggressive in duels, keeping the ball moving well and switching quickly. Saka shone strikingly and skillfully put Kyle Walker in the spotlight, but the right-back shot the ball directly wide of the goal (minute 25).

The Serbs, who were greeted by tennis icon Novak Djokovic via video cube before the match, tried to force their way into the match through longer periods of possession. Once they approached the English penalty area, the necessary creativity was usually lacking. Aleksandar Mitrovic’s shot was wide of the goal, the most dangerous Serbian move in the first half.

The Serbs have more of the game in the second half

After the break, coach Dragan Stojkovic’s team increased the pressure and repeatedly pushed England back. After a duel between Mitrovic and England defender Kieran Trippier, including physical contact, the Serbs called for a penalty kick. But referee Daniele Orsato allowed the match to continue.

The Serbs now had more of the game, but they were not creating any clear scoring chances. But Kane made it 2-0 with his header: Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic directed the Bundesliga top scorer’s shot onto the crossbar. The lost opportunity is no longer avenged. Despite some mistakes, the English managed to maintain their narrow lead as time went on. They can make the round of 16 perfect if they only win their next match on Thursday against Denmark.

