Euro 2024 – Key players are sick: England’s concerns about Stones – Sports

Blankenhayne (dpa) – The English national football team is concerned about Defense Secretary John Stones just before the start of the European Championship. The 30-year-old Manchester City defender missed the Three Lions’ first training session at Blankenhayne due to illness.

When asked if Stones was at risk of being deployed on Sunday (9pm/ZDF/MagentaTV) at the start of the European Championship in Gelsenkirchen against Serbia, a team spokesman said that was not currently expected. No details were provided about the disease.

Stones has been Harry Maguire’s defensive partner in European Championship favorites for years. Due to a persistent calf injury, he was excluded from the final squad of 26 professional players for the European Championship, which begins on Friday. Instead, Crystal Palace’s Mark Guehi is expected to play alongside Stones at centre-back if he recovers in time. Apart from the chief of defense who was ill, all 25 of national coach Gareth Southgate’s players trained at the remote facility in Thuringia.

In 15 degree Celsius temperature, dark clouds and strong winds, Southgate and captain Harry Kane led the team to a clean Blankenhain Park for the first time in long-sleeved clothing. After 15 minutes of running and short passes, the general part of the training was over.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:240612-99-368484/2