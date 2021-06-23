Euro 2020: Hungarian President Orban does not travel to Munich

This is already qualified. Hopes of rest. But the team has to show that it’s more than a star among the homeless.

The initial doubt spilled over into gloom when the world footballer stepped in. Robert Lewandowski was ineffectual in Poland’s 2–1 draw against Slovakia, while his team trailed 1–0 against Spain in the break. Then he scored 1-1.

‘The people’s hope has been awakened’He wrote “Gazeta Wyborcza” before the last group game against Sweden. “Awakening” was witnessed by the sports newspaper “Brzeglad Sportoy” and said: “This is not only Poland, it is. Poland with Lewandowski. »

To get the victory they need against the already qualified Swedes, the Poles have to refute the stats. They entered the last game in the group, winning only one of their last nine games against Andorra, and have not won seven games against Sweden since a 2-0 win on Lewandowski’s third birthday in 1991. Additionally, Sweden has in this EM No goal yet Cashing.

Lewandowski alone is not enough. Poland has to prove that it’s more than Gazeta Wyborcza skillfully assumed: a star among the vagrants. (nih/sda)