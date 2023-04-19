EU Parliament Decision – Kosovo: Visa requirements for travel to Switzerland – News

- From 2024, Kosovo citizens will be able to travel to EU and Schengen countries without a visa for short stays.
- This also eliminates visa requirements for trips to Switzerland.
- The European Parliament gave the green light to a similar proposal.
From next year, Kosovar passport holders will be able to enter the European Union and the Schengen Area, which also includes Switzerland, twice a year for 90 days without a visa. Accordingly, the same entry rules will apply in the future to the entire Western Balkans with countries such as Serbia or Montenegro.
The State Secretariat for Migration has confirmed to the SRF that from January 1, 2024, Kosovo citizens with a valid passport will be able to enter Switzerland without a visa for 90 days.
Until now, Kosovo had only “prospects for joining the European Union.” The biggest obstacle in the country’s rapprochement with the European Union is that the five EU countries of Spain, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Cyprus do not recognize Kosovo.
In 2008, Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia, but it is still considered a breakaway province by Belgrade to this day.
SRF 4 News, Apr. 19, 2023, 9:00 am; dpa/hdj; schm
