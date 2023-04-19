World

EU Parliament Decision – Kosovo: Visa requirements for travel to Switzerland – News

April 19, 2023
Esmond Barker
EU Parliament Resolution – Kosovo: Visa requirements for trips to Switzerland – News – SRF


Skip to content


  1. News

  2. Switzerland

  3. Current article

Contents

  • From 2024, Kosovo citizens will be able to travel to EU and Schengen countries without a visa for short stays.
  • This also eliminates visa requirements for trips to Switzerland.
  • The European Parliament gave the green light to a similar proposal.

From next year, Kosovar passport holders will be able to enter the European Union and the Schengen Area, which also includes Switzerland, twice a year for 90 days without a visa. Accordingly, the same entry rules will apply in the future to the entire Western Balkans with countries such as Serbia or Montenegro.

The State Secretariat for Migration has confirmed to the SRF that from January 1, 2024, Kosovo citizens with a valid passport will be able to enter Switzerland without a visa for 90 days.

legend:

From 2024, Kosovo citizens will be able to enter EU and Schengen countries without a visa for 90 days.

imago

Until now, Kosovo had only “prospects for joining the European Union.” The biggest obstacle in the country’s rapprochement with the European Union is that the five EU countries of Spain, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Cyprus do not recognize Kosovo.

In 2008, Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia, but it is still considered a breakaway province by Belgrade to this day.


SRF 4 News, Apr. 19, 2023, 9:00 am;

  1. News

  2. Switzerland

  3. Current article

Well informed at all times!

Receive all the news directly through the browser and stay up to date.

Close


Well informed at all times!

Receive all the news directly through the browser and stay up to date. more

Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen containing the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. less

I’ve already hidden this notice about activating browser notifications a few times. Do you want to permanently hide this notification or remind you again in a few weeks?

Most read articles

Go left


Go to the right





See also  A major German scramble for the chancellery and the government after the Merkel era

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.