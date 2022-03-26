EU Commission and Canada launch Campaign for Ukrainian Refugees

More than two million people have fled the Russian occupation of Ukraine. Clothing, food and medical assistance are needed in Ukraine, in neighboring countries and beyond. The EU Commission and Canada want to seek support with a campaign.

Ottawa / Brussels.The European Commission and Canada want to support a worldwide donation campaign for refugees from Ukraine. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and EU Commission President Ursula van der Leyen made the announcement in a statement on Saturday. This campaign is called the Stand Up for Ukraine. Its purpose is to collect donations and support for refugees, and to care for the needs of internally displaced persons and refugees.

Referring to the requests of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky, Van der Leyen tweeted: “We heard you.” According to the press release, Van der Leyen said, “The brave people of Ukraine deserve the solidarity of citizens and governments around the world. Together we can bring them a safe home and a little light.

The online event is scheduled for April 9th

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his solidarity with the Ukrainian people: “Whether you need food, water, shelter or medical assistance, we must mobilize the world to continue to support you and ensure that the necessary assistance is provided where it is most needed.”

The campaign is scheduled to culminate on April 9; An online event is planned for this day. Among other things, musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen and politicians are being invited to be part of the campaign and to promote support for Ukrainian refugees. Further details about this event are not yet known. The NGO “Global Citizen” is to support the EU Commission and Canada as a partner in implementing the campaign.

