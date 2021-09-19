EU Army News: Kramp-Karrenbauer urges EU to oppose NATO and build military forces | Globalism

French M&S closes its doors due to the lack of Britain’s exit from the European Union

After the Taliban victory last month, several high-ranking European politicians said the EU needed an army of its own. France is now furious with AUKUK, the new military alliance between the US, UK and Australia.

Its creation prompted Australia to cut a lucrative submarine deal with a French company. In response, Paris withdrew its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, claiming that the country’s foreign minister had been “stabbed in the back”. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the Afghanistan defeat showed the need for a European “quick reaction force”. She told the Frankfurter Olgemen Zeitung newspaper: “The question is, what conclusions can I draw from this?

The German defense minister called for a European “quick attack force”.

Angela Merkel with Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

“Right now, during and after the election campaign, I’m fighting to ensure something like this doesn’t happen and that we can do more next time. “We just noticed that. “But even within NATO we can have situations where we have different interests. “Then we have to be better able to work on our own.” READ MORE: Australia’s problems – Anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne break police line – VIDEO

The call for the EU army is growing in Brussels

The Taliban strengthened across Afghanistan last month, and Kabul fell on August 15. Western powers are trying to evacuate their citizens and their Afghan allies from Kabul International Airport. MS Cramp-Karenbauer had previously expressed doubts about the EU’s exit from the US, which Emmanuel Macron has rarely touched. Writing for Politico Europe, she said in November: “The illusion of European strategic independence must end. do not miss See also China has not reported any new domestic cases of Govt-19 for the first time since July as the delta outbreak continues. Nicola Sturgeon said to focus on the needs of the Scots rather than IndyRef2 [ANGER]

Brexit farmers union calls for free food [REVEAL]

Dutch newspaper mocks Britain’s exit from the European Union with cartoons of Boris Johnson [SHOCK]

Biden, Johnson and Morrison announce new alliance for AUKUS

In August the Taliban launched an offensive across Afghanistan

Europeans cannot replace the vital role of the United States as a provider of security. The value of the United States as a world power depends on whether its role as Europe’s protector remains credible. Guy Verhofstadt, the former Brexit negotiator in the European Parliament, also responded by calling for an EU military presence in Afghanistan. He tweeted: “Afghanistan is showing once again that the military is vital to the security of our citizens and our allies abroad.

Brexit: Michael Ellis slams Labor’s ‘persistent passivity’

EU countries must work together: work together and join forces to protect our people, our interests and our values. “Think beyond bans or cartoons: the EU army is common sense!” The new AUKUS alliance was announced on Wednesday by Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison. In a joint statement, the three heads of state and government said: “Through AUKUS, our governments will enhance each other’s ability to support our security and defense interests and build long-term bilateral relationships.

The Kabul Taliban surrendered on August 15