Ethan Hayter wins the Tour de Romandie frontrunner

The 75th edition of the Tour de Romande begins on Tuesday. Victory in the lead goes to Great Britain.
The basics in brief
- Britain’s Ethan Hayter won the lead of the 75th Romandy race.
- The second and third places went to Australian Rohan Dennis and German Felix Grosschartner.
- Mauro Schmid was the best Swiss in ninth place.
Ethan Hayter is the name of the winner of the 75th Prelude to the Romandie race, and is therefore the first to wear it From the leader’s green shirt. The 23-year-old Briton distanced himself from the former world champion Rohan Dennis of Australia by three seconds over the 5.12 km distance in Lausanne. Felix Groschartner lost nine seconds in third.
Last year’s winner Geraint Thomas, who, like fellow victor Hayter, is under contract with Ineos Grenadier, finished fourth.
Mauro Schmid was the best of the 15 Swiss who started the Jubilee Tour in western Switzerland. The 22-year-old from Quick-Step finished ninth with a 13sec lead, Mark Hershey (46) lost 24, and Gino Mader lost 57th by 28sec to Hayter.
Wednesday’s first stage leads over 178 kilometers from Saint-Aubin-Sauges on Lake Neuchâtel to Romont FR. Drivers must master four times rated climb on a hilly road. The Jubilee Tour of Western Switzerland concluded on Sunday with a mountain time trial running the 15.8 km from Eagle to Villars.
