Esports – Fnatic retains title chance at Valorant Masters Copenhagen – Sport

BERLIN (AP) – Pure drama in the Valorant Masters quarterfinals: Fnatic and Leviatán played four times in overtime to claim victory, and in the end Team Great Britain was able to celebrate.

With a 17:15 victory on the decisive third map, the players of Fnatic esports secured a 2:1 victory over Latin America’s best Valorant team in Copenhagen. This leads the team to the semi-finals in the lower category. As in the top arc quarter-finals, the European match with FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) will take place here on Friday.

After losing its first playoff match against winners from the EMEA region, FPX worked its way through the lower category by defeating Guild Esports (2-1) and Korea’s DRX team (2-0) now has a chance for revenge.

While European teams initially only play for a place in the lower category final, the pros from OpTic Gaming from the USA and Paper Rex from Indonesia are already fighting for a place in the final. The loser in this game is also the opponent of the winner of the European duel on the way to the final of the tournament.

