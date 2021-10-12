Escape from the Taliban: Great Britain takes in junior footballers

Great Britain is a new home for young Afghan women. The 35 players narrowly missed the evacuation flight.
The basics in brief
- Afghan junior footballers get British visas.
- They are now scheduled to be transferred from Pakistan to London.
- In August, they narrowly missed an evacuation flight to England.
Great Britain offers a new home for the Afghan youth soccer team and their families.
“We are working on obtaining visas for the Afghan women’s soccer team and look forward to welcoming you to the UK soon.” This was stated by a government spokesman on Monday. The 35 female soccer players – most of them teenagers – barely missed a British evacuation pilot in Kabul in August.
The British establishment was in contact via video calls
They fled with their families – about 130 people in all – to Pakistan, and from there they will soon go to London. Islamabad has granted players a temporary 30-day visa.
The girls found themselves in a dangerous situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power. This was explained by a British institution that helped the girls escape. “These young players, with whom we communicate regularly via video calls, are thrilled and relieved that they have been offered a chance in their new life in the UK,” the company said in a statement.
