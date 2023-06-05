Eric Staab » LeadersNet

With the appointment of Eric Stapp as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Country Director, Engie Deutschland AG is reorganizing its Board of Directors. Stab has been the Regional Director and CEO of Engie Romania for over 13 years. Since June 1, 2023, the 53-year-old businessman has represented Engie in Germany as Regional Director and Co-CEO of Engie Deutschland AG and as Managing Director of Engie Deutschland GmbH.

In addition, he is operationally responsible for Engie’s Networking and Infrastructure business unit in Germany and, as Managing Director for Europe, continues to be responsible for the Engie Group’s European network activities. Prior to this, Eric Staab held a management position in Germany between 1991 and 2000 and managed, among other things, the UK business and European sales of Gaz de France, as well as Engie’s activities in Eastern Europe.

Eric Stabb in his new assignment: “It is a great honor for me to be able to contribute my expertise and experience to Engie Germany from now on. I will work to continue the successful path of growth of the company and, together with my colleagues, our clients to support: the German internals in the best possible way on their way to neutrality climate.”

www.engie.com