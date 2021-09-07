Equestrian sport – German jockeys as favorites at home European Championships – sport

HAGEN ATW (dpa) – Just two days after the end of the European Showjumping Championships with individual gold for Andre Thiem in Risenbeek, the European Dressage Championships begins on Tuesday. Three titles will be awarded in the forest of Hagen am Teutoburg, just 35 kilometers away.

Hat-trick: German dressage teams are once again series winners. After winning EM gold in Gothenburg and Rotterdam, the four riders are chasing a hat-trick at Hagen near Osnabrück. The last European Championship on our soil so far has shown that victories cannot be taken for granted. In 2015 in Aachen, the host embarrassed himself with the million-dollar stallion Totilas and rider Matthias Alexander Rath. It only reached bronze behind Holland and Great Britain.

Stars: The star of the team is Isabel Wirth. Rheinberg’s standard rider is in the Weihegold mare saddle, and her Olympic horse Bella Rose will retire from the sport a week later at CHIO in Aachen. The most successful contestant recently is double Olympic champion Jessica von Bredeaux-Werndel of Thunenhausen with her golden horse Dallera. The quartet also includes Bellerbeck’s Helen Langhanenberg with Annabelle and Dorothy Schneider from Framersheim, who, like Wirth, belong to the European Championship winning team in Gothenburg and Rotterdam. She rides Faustus because her big Showtime horse is unfit.

Competitions: Three sets of medals will be awarded at the edge of the Teutoburg Forest. The team classification will be shown at the Grand Prix on Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition, there have been singles titles in Grand Prix Special (Thursday) and in Freestyle (Saturday) in La Mandria, Italy, since the 2007 European Championships.

Television: Public broadcasters retract their television reports. The Freestyle Singles Finals will be shown live on Saturday by ARD from 2.30pm. The next day there is a Hop on the Riders Tour, part of the EM Support programme, online at “sportschau.de”. All other tests are conducted online at “clipmyhorse.tv”.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210906-99-116610 / 2