ePremier League 2021/2022: New modes, more prize money

The ePremier League returns in FIFA for the 2021/22 season. The official eSports competition for the top English Premier League is now in its fourth year. The grand finale’s team placement and expanded prize pool aims to increase the tournament’s appeal.

‘Bigger than ever’: EA SPORTS and the Premier League have taken the cat out of the bag with an emotionally charged trailer. Also in FIFA 22, Manchester City, Liverpool and their partners are vying for the England crown on the podium.

“The popularity of the FIFA video game series allows us to connect with fans around the world, and over the past three years, we’ve seen more and more people from around the world get excited about the competition,” said Will Brass, Director of External Relations. from the league.

From the sofa to the Premier League champion

To ensure that this enthusiasm is not lost in the future, the tournament schedule has been adjusted, among other things. Qualification mode also includes choosing a player, which should not make the above logo look exactly like it is displayed.

Because: any UK resident can register and participate in their favorite club, provided they are at least 16 years old.

Once registration is complete, a series of online qualifying tournaments will be held for one of the eight places for each club and console. Whoever finally gets one enters the “summon” – the club’s playoffs. There are 20 clubs in the Premier League that separate the wheat from the chaff.

The tournament schedule for the new ePremier League

In the end, two players, one per console, are officially allowed to represent their club’s colors in the Grand Final on March 26 and 27, 2022. All sections of the competition are played exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Live event with unanswered questions

However, this is not the only change that has been introduced. For the first time, PlayStation and Xbox players will work together as a team in the Grand Final. Officially, they are said to be playing against other opponents in a series of 1v1 games.

However, regulators have left it open to what exactly this would look like in practice. So it is not clear in which mode the game is played – for example, the league, the knockout stage with the top 3 – and what happens in the event of a tie.

Despite these unanswered questions, Brass said he was pleased with the changes: “I have no doubt that this will lead to another highly competitive and dramatic tournament as we work toward its climax in March 2022.”

The spotlight must be once again in front of the onlookers. But similar to the Grand Finals method, clarification is still needed here. Because neither place nor time are known. In addition, it remains to be seen what the COVID-19 restrictions will allow.

Either way, there will be winners with a much larger prize pool available than in previous years. A total of £100,000 will be distributed. 30 thousand pounds of this goes to the winners and 15 thousand pounds to the second place. What is new is that ranks 5 through 8 (total 5,000 pounds) and from 9 to 16 (total 2,500 pounds) will also be rewarded.