Eppstein maintenance currently on 05.06.2023: work is underway on the power grid

In the 65817 zip code area of ​​Epstein, maintenance procedures have been running on the power grid since Saturday morning. Temporary power outages should be expected. All information about the repairs to the power grid in Epstein since 06.05.23 and whether there will be a power outage can be found here on news.de

Up-to-date Epstein breakdowns and maintenance

Eppstein’s Störsauskunft.de portal currently provides information about a maintenance order being processed by the network operator Syna GmbH. On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes a year. Known disorders are often called LV disorders in one or several families. For example, failure is not the norm in Epstein in Hesse, but it can always happen temporarily. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

This maintenance is currently being performed on the 5th of June 2023 at Epstein

Since May 6, 2023, at 7:30 am in the region Niederjosbach, Eppstein (postal code 65817, Main-Taunus-Kreis) Routine maintenance work was carried out on behalf of Syna GmbH. There may be turmoil at the moment, and the end of the business is not yet in sight. No direct report from the network operator is available.

(As of: 05.06.2023, 00:14)

Eppstein Outage Reporting: Who is the correct point of contact in the event of a breakdown?

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you will find the contact details of your Syna contact person.

What will the power grid look like in the future?

Germany’s electricity grid is one of the largest and most modern in the world and plays an important role in the transition to renewable energies. The Federal Ministry of Economics is working to make the energy grid suitable for the energy transition. This includes needs-based expansion of the power grid and continuous adaptation to the demands of the energy transition. Electric mobility also imposes new demands on the power grid. Distribution networks must become “smart” to cover the growing demand for electricity. The German Energy Agency (DENA) is working on concepts for the electricity grid of the future. The goal is to make the electricity grid more flexible and efficient and to facilitate the integration of renewable energies. The power grid is the backbone of a successful energy transition, and it is constantly evolving to meet the growing demands.

Frequency of supply interruptions

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

