To print this article, all you have to do is register or login to Mondaq.com.

William (Bill) Stock, Michelle Madeira, and Andrew (Drew) Zeltner sit down and discuss frequently asked questions and scenarios that foreigners versus the United States face about side disputes that could cause status infringement issues. This is an updated version of an episode released in February 2019 (Episode 12: Avoiding Status Violations in the Party Sub-Economy). Similarity pay.

Can I develop an app in my bedroom?

Can I sell my car?

Can I invest in real estate?

Can I take my time to make a new friend?

As a student-athlete, can I benefit from name, image, and similarity changes?

All of these questions and more are answered in this episode, along with some general guidelines to help aliens think about their side turbulence plans.

The speakers for this episode are:

The content of this article is intended to provide general guidance on this topic. In such cases, it is recommended to consult specialists.