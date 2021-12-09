Epic Games Store: 15 free games planned for the holidays

Epic Games wants to bring heavy artillery in time for Christmas and be generous. According to an inside source, you can expect 15 free PC versions – including well-known actors.

Week after week, you can dump free PC games on the Epic Games Store – sometimes more, sometimes less well-known. Last year, the company got even better at Christmas time, offering a free title for 15 days a day — and in 2021 history seems to be repeating itself.

According to Dealabs user Billbill-Kun, the first shot will be given next week; It last leaked on PS Plus for September, October, November and December as well as games on Xbox Games with Gold in December before the official info, so it’s well connected and well informed.

If the leaker is right again this time, it starts on December 16th. Epic Games wants to surprise you with a total of 15 games per day through December 30th, so they don’t necessarily announce individual titles beforehand. However, Billbill-Kun actually wants to know the opening title: Shenmue 3 It will be presented free to MPC on December 16th.

In addition to the free games, there will also be an Epic Games Store Holiday Sale again, where you can secure many new games at huge discounts. This sales campaign must run until January 6, 2022.