Entry though Omicron – British ski tourists move to Switzerland

– British ski tourists move to Switzerland In many winter sports destinations, the English are no longer welcome due to the new virus variant – they are in this country. That means more bookings, but the situation in the Valais healthcare system is already tense.

The Valais-Verbier destination is especially popular with the British. Photo: Sandra Hildebrandt (Keystone)

The rapid spread of Variant of omicron in the UK It spoils the ski vacation for many Britons. Important winter destinations such as France have tightened entry rules for Britons to the point that staying in French ski areas has become unattractive. Swiss tourism benefits from this, as the Swiss Confederation waives quarantine requirements for vaccinated Britons upon entry.

Switzerland now accepts rapid antigen tests, provided they are no longer than 24 hours old. Last week, the Federal Council unceremoniously rescinded its commitment to a second test four to seven days after entering Switzerland for vaccinators.