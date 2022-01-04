World

Entry rules tightened: Cuba requires proof of vaccination as well as a PCR test

January 5, 2022
Esmond Barker

    Due to the global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Cuba is tightening its entry regulations.

    From Wednesday, Cuba requires proof of vaccination as well as a PCR test upon entry.

Due to the global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Cuba is tightening its entry regulations. From Wednesday, according to the Cuban Ministry of Health, travelers must provide proof of complete vaccination and a negative PCR test, which must be no more than 72 hours old when they start their journey. In addition, random PCR tests must be performed on travelers from high-risk areas upon arrival in Cuba.

Anyone entering from South Africa or one of the seven other countries in South Africa must also be subject to an eight-day quarantine at their own expense in a designated hotel. The omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa.

