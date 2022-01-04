Entry rules tightened: Cuba requires proof of vaccination as well as a PCR test

1/6 Due to the global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Cuba is tightening its entry regulations.

Due to the global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Cuba is tightening its entry regulations. From Wednesday, according to the Cuban Ministry of Health, travelers must provide proof of complete vaccination and a negative PCR test, which must be no more than 72 hours old when they start their journey. In addition, random PCR tests must be performed on travelers from high-risk areas upon arrival in Cuba.

Anyone entering from South Africa or one of the seven other countries in South Africa must also be subject to an eight-day quarantine at their own expense in a designated hotel. The omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa.

Unvaccinated Cubans who also live in the island nation are required to undergo a PCR test upon entry and also spend eight days in a quarantine hotel at their own expense.

Case numbers are dropping again

After the number of daily coronavirus cases in Cuba peaked last summer, it has recently fallen again. In November, the Robert Koch Institute removed the socialist Caribbean country from its list of high-risk areas. Overall, Cuba has so far recorded 968,000 good cases and 8,324 deaths from the pandemic.