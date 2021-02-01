England update soon, next site is already known

Flight Simulator already has its following travel destination in sight: She is going to France! The developers at Asobo revealed this in a live question-and-answer session.

We summarize the main points of the broadcast here, a full 90 minutes of recording can be found here:

Link to YouTube content

World Update 3 update is currently delayed home extension and it should be They appear in the second week of February. Includes a full range of handcrafted sites and airports in the UK and Ireland.

Developers are currently working on integrating locations into the game using graphic analogy. These include the cities of Cambridge, Oxford, Birmingham and Bristol, as well as five airports and about 80 attractions.

While the British modernization gets the finishing touches, work is already underway on the following scene: France, the Benelux countries, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg She is next in line.

Asobo is currently targeting March 2021 as the release date. The size of the France update and the locations to be included are not disclosed.

This is how it continues with Flight Simulator

We recently spoke with senior developer Jörg Neumann about what we can expect in Flight Simulator this year. Tell us more about plans for 2021 and beyond, you can read more about it here:





43

1



More on this topic Flight Simulator: Plans for 2021 and Beyond READ Dallas flights have been suspended due to sterilization of the air traffic facility with 3 positive tests for Covid in a week

By the way: An all-new free mod for Microsoft Flight Simulator is reviewing the deluxe Cessna CJ4 for even more flying fun. Our guide on GameStar Plus shows you how to travel to the Caribbean on a business trip!