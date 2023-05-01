England star Marcus Rashford saves soccer player Alicia Lehmann from interference from party guests!

Manchester (England) – Knight from the old school! Swiss soccer player Alicia Lyman (24) She was said to have been molested by a group of men in a nightclub, but apparently a famous fellow rushed to her aid.

Alicia Lehmann (24 years old) is one of the most popular soccer players in the world with 13 million followers on Instagram. © Screenshot / Instagram / alishalehmann7



English striker Marcus Rashford (25) from Manchester United invited the 24-year-old professional player to his VIP lounge and thus freed her from the uncomfortable situation, reports the British daily. the sun mentioned.

Accordingly, the midfielder, who is often dubbed “the most beautiful footballer in the world” in the media, was surrounded by quite a few party-goers upon her arrival at China White in Manchester in early April.

The “Red Devils” star is said to have also visited the discotheque, which is popular with celebrities, that evening independently of Lehmann and got wind of his colleague’s deplorable attitude.

international football

Brutal Attack: A Banned Player Breaks The Referee’s Jaw!

“Marcus cleaned a table and invited her and her friends,” the newspaper quoted a source at the nightclub as saying. “They met for the first time, but he knew who Alisha was.”

The 25-year-old striker and the blonde actor, Natty, exchanged a few words and then continued celebrating in the segregated area with their groomsmen. “I just thought he was a real gentleman,” the source continued.