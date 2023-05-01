England star Marcus Rashford saves soccer player Alicia Lehmann from interference from party guests!

Manchester (England) – Knight from the old school! Swiss soccer player Alicia Lyman (24) She was said to have been molested by a group of men in a nightclub, but apparently a famous fellow rushed to her aid.
English striker Marcus Rashford (25) from Manchester United invited the 24-year-old professional player to his VIP lounge and thus freed her from the uncomfortable situation, reports the British daily. the sun mentioned.
Accordingly, the midfielder, who is often dubbed “the most beautiful footballer in the world” in the media, was surrounded by quite a few party-goers upon her arrival at China White in Manchester in early April.
The “Red Devils” star is said to have also visited the discotheque, which is popular with celebrities, that evening independently of Lehmann and got wind of his colleague’s deplorable attitude.
“Marcus cleaned a table and invited her and her friends,” the newspaper quoted a source at the nightclub as saying. “They met for the first time, but he knew who Alisha was.”
The 25-year-old striker and the blonde actor, Natty, exchanged a few words and then continued celebrating in the segregated area with their groomsmen. “I just thought he was a real gentleman,” the source continued.
Marcus Rashford is also committed to helping disadvantaged children
Lehmann left Swiss youth club BSC Young Boys in 2018 and moved to West Ham United on the island.
In addition to her sporting career, she has also made a name for herself as an advertising icon in her home country and on social networks in recent years, and has already accumulated 13 million followers on Instagram.
She is now under contract with Birmingham-based Aston Villa. The second largest city in the United Kingdom is located about 160 kilometers south of Manchester.
Rashford has been chasing goals there since childhood. In the current Premier League season, the lightning-quick striker has impressed with 16 goals and five assists in 30 matches so far. In addition, the 51-time Three Lions player is an amazing player off the field.
In October 2019, for example, he launched a campaign to help the homeless during the Christmas season. He also got involved with the FareShare charity during the coronavirus outbreak, distributing meals to children in need. Later, he also campaigned against the government for better welfare of young people.
For his commitment, Rashford was not only the youngest recipient to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester at the age of 22, but was also awarded a Knighthood of the Order of Britain (MBE) in October 2020.
