England makes it easier for vaccinated people to enter

Short for a long weekend for a city break in London? Before the pandemic, these short trips were very popular with young and old. But England’s strict entry system has prevented many travelers from visiting the city in recent months. This could change again now.

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, announced today that there will be a significant relaxation of entry requirements for fully vaccinated and minors – new regulations will come into effect on Friday, 7 January at 4am. It is completely immuneWho has received the second dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, Sinovac-CoronaVac, Sinopharm Beijing, or Covaxin for at least 14 days. With Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one dose is sufficient.

Specifically, a negative PCR test result is no longer required for entry into England. Self-isolation is also omitted after access until another negative PCR result is received. Instead, tourists are required to take a quick antigen test on the second day. Only if this is positive, is another PCR test, and if the result is positive, it should be isolated. Unvaccinated people must still show a negative PCR test upon boarding, undergo another test upon arrival, and self-isolate until a negative result is obtained.

Incidentally, the Welsh government has also approved the new entry system. There is also speculation that Scotland and Ireland will follow suit. The aviation sector is delighted with these travel facilities. Johan Lundgren, CEO of Easyjet told Livemint: “This makes travel a lot easier and more convenient. Our customers can book and travel with confidence.”