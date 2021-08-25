World

Engine failure: Norwegian ferry in distress

August 25, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/2

    A Hurtigruten Shipping Company is in distress off the west coast of Norway. (icon image)

  • 2/2

    Passenger ship engine failure. (icon image)

A Hurtigruten Shipping Company vessel was in a critical condition on Tuesday evening. I got into trouble. According to a Twitter message from the rescue center in southern Norway, the plane on board the passenger ship has broken down.

A little later, the rescue center reported that Kong Harald had dropped the anchor and restarted the machine again. At about 10.15 pm, the ship with 306 people on board was able to sail towards Golsundt alone.

READ  Will there be an escalation in eastern Ukraine? 5 questions and answers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *