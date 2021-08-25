Engine failure: Norwegian ferry in distress

A Hurtigruten Shipping Company vessel was in a critical condition on Tuesday evening. I got into trouble. According to a Twitter message from the rescue center in southern Norway, the plane on board the passenger ship has broken down.
A little later, the rescue center reported that Kong Harald had dropped the anchor and restarted the machine again. At about 10.15 pm, the ship with 306 people on board was able to sail towards Golsundt alone.
Helicopters and lifeboats rushed to the rescue
Four helicopters and a number of fishing boats and lifeboats rushed to the ship to assist in the eventual evacuation. In this context, an ambulance boat ran aground. According to the rescue center, the captain of the ship “Kong Harald” did not consider the evacuation necessary.
According to information from Norwegian radio NRK, the municipality of Hustadvika is preparing to receive passengers. In 2019, the Viking Sky cruise ship was in distress in the same waters and threatened to run aground. In a dramatic rescue operation, several passengers were rescued by helicopters. (SDA)
