Engine failure: Norwegian ferry in distress

1/2 A Hurtigruten Shipping Company is in distress off the west coast of Norway. (icon image)

2/2 Passenger ship engine failure. (icon image)

A Hurtigruten Shipping Company vessel was in a critical condition on Tuesday evening. I got into trouble. According to a Twitter message from the rescue center in southern Norway, the plane on board the passenger ship has broken down.

A little later, the rescue center reported that Kong Harald had dropped the anchor and restarted the machine again. At about 10.15 pm, the ship with 306 people on board was able to sail towards Golsundt alone.

Helicopters and lifeboats rushed to the rescue

Four helicopters and a number of fishing boats and lifeboats rushed to the ship to assist in the eventual evacuation. In this context, an ambulance boat ran aground. According to the rescue center, the captain of the ship “Kong Harald” did not consider the evacuation necessary.