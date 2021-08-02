science

Endoscope LIDAR: A laser scanner with only a hair-dense glass fiber

August 2, 2021
Faye Stephens

A group led by Miles Padget of the University of Glasgow has developed a laser scanner, such as LIDAR, that provides a 3D image of the environment, but allows its signals to pass through very thin glass fibres. This promises a kind of endoscope with which one can photograph through even the smallest apertures.

READ  Lifelong learning protects against cognitive decline and dementia - a healing practice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *