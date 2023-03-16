eMobility Update: VW Battery Cell Factory in Canada / Porsche E-Cayenne Confirmed / 80,000 Charging Points

By uploading a video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.

Welcome to the new “eMobility Upgrade”. Our program for you includes the following news from the world of electromobility: Porsche electric Cayenne ++ brings more than 80,000 public charging points ++ VW builds cell factory in Canada ++ Audi software version 3.2 ++ and Volta Zero receives European type approval ++

#1 – Porsche Confirms E-Cayenne and E-Flagship

Porsche has officially confirmed its plans for a fully electric Cayenne for the first time. An electric crossover positioned above it should also arrive as the new flagship. This information is made public as part of the announcement of current business statistics.

#2 – Federal Network Agency: 80,541 public lb

About 80,500 public charging points were registered with the Federal Network Agency on January 1, 2023. This is an increase of 35 percent in one year. In particular, the charging power is drastically increased. Concretely, more than 80,000 charging points had a cumulative charging capacity of 2.47 gigawatts – 40 percent more than the previous year.

#3 – Volkswagen is building a cell factory in Canada

Volkswagen to set up first battery cell factory outside Europe in Canada The group and its battery subsidiary Powerco chose St. Thomas, Ontario. It is planned to start production there in 2027. After Salzkitter and Valencia, the Canadian plant will be Volkswagen’s third cell factory worldwide – and the first in North America.

#4 – Audi brings software version 3.2 to the Q4 e-tron

Audi plans to release software 3.2 for the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron from 2023. All older vehicles must be updated to this software version. Features include plug&charge and future over-the-air updates. DC charging capacity has increased for older vehicles as well.

#5 – Volta Zero receives European Type Approval

Let’s briefly return to the world of trucks: Volta Trucks has received European type approval for its 16-tonne Volta Zero electric truck. The Swedish start-up has received approval to go into series production and sell its all-electric Volta Zero.

