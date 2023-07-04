Embryo Protection Law • Research table

dear reader,
to make a draft for 2024 budget The copy that was sent to all the ministries on Monday is supposed to be ready in March it’s more like a copy in many places Communicative paraphrase. Officially, the cabinet will decide on the draft on Wednesday. But even a preliminary look at the Education and Research chapters shows: In BMBF facial painful wounds before. We have compiled the most important points for you.
the European Union Commission He puts it on Wednesday Legislative proposals to edit to Genetic engineering law And it is already very controversial. my colleague Ann Bruening He interviewed Nicholas von Wehren who Plant researcher He – like many of his colleagues – likes to relax.
“everyone Third East Germany wants a leader“Half of the East wants a strong party,” wrote the newspaper Bild recently. The headline was on ZDF. That Figures from a study the University of Leipzig It should be treated with caution not to be read anywhere. Methodologist Rainer Schnell of the University of Duisburg-Essen calls the interpretation “adventurous”. The caller is Stephen Mao He sees the danger of normalizing the far right. Marcus Weiskopf mentioned.
The Embryo Protection Act no longer serves its purpose
Initial reports two weeks ago made headlines, and some of the findings are now under peer review: a team of researchers Magdalena Zernica-Goetz From Cambridge and set around Jacob H. Hanna From Rehovot they were able to independently produce artificial human embryos using stem cell research techniques. They used neither egg nor sperm cells, but so-called induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells), which can be obtained from skin cells, for example. Scientists want to use it to examine the first stage of embryonic development. They describe the embryos as model systems and want them to develop over 14 days. The 14-day period is an internationally accepted convention for the development of human embryos in vitro.
Experts are now debating whether this research should be allowed in Germany – and they find few answers. According to the medical lawyer Jochen Tobitz Entities derived from iPS cells are not covered by the applicable stem cell law. “Even if the embryo-like structures created are completely viable, they will be The current version of the Embryo Protection Act is not applicable“Because it would not have appeared through fertilization,” says the executive director of the Institute for German, European and International Medical Law at the Universities of Heidelberg and Mannheim.
German scientists are listening to them less and less
This dilemma not only causes uncertainty and frustration among scientists and reproductive medicine professionals with this specific research question. then Artificial embryos are just one example of its many shortcomings. “We have long since gotten to a point where research and IVF have advanced so far that the Embryo Protection Act from the 1990s does not do justice to the findings or current research issues,” he says. Daniel PeterManaging Director of the German Stem Cell Network (GSCN), on TableMedia.
