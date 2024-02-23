February 24, 2024

Embry Starr has to go to court in his native Canada

Eileen Curry February 24, 2024 1 min read

In 2018, several players from Canada's under-20 ice hockey team were said to have sexually assaulted a woman. The five alleged perpetrators include Alex Formenton, a contractor for Ambry Biotta.

On Monday, Ontario Police confirmed the charges against the five players. Embrey has released Formenton for negotiations and will not be available to the club until further notice.

“The club and players have jointly decided that it is best for Alex to remain in Canada at this time,” the Leventineers club said in a statement. It is said that he must organize his defense there.

At the end of January, 24-year-old Formenton turned himself in to the authorities. However, he protests his innocence. A statement from his lawyer said: “Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks not to rush to judgment without hearing all the evidence.”

In addition to Alex Formenton, four other players have been charged. These are NHL professionals Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Dillon Doby. They also deny any allegations.

The first day of the trial took place on Monday in London (Ontario). The case is scheduled to be heard again at the end of April. Depending on the charges, he could face up to ten years in prison if convicted.

