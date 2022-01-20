EM ‘Too Big Theme’ by Etihad captain Alexandra Pope – Football

At her first press conference after injuring her knee, Alexandra Pope appeared on screen laughing over and over again. Captain DFB-Elf is about to return.

Wolfsburg (AP) – In 2016, the Olympic gold medal was hanging around Alexandra Pope’s neck. In 2019, as captain of the German national football team, she suffered a bitter defeat in the World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

After a mandatory break of more than six months, the 30-year-old is expected to return to the pitch by Wolfsburg soon – in time for the European Championships in England in July?

“I see it all very optimistically and very positively. I’m already in a very good shape and I still have six good months to be fully fit at 100 per cent – in the best case scenario, of course, before that,” she said on Wednesday about her European Championship fortunes. “Basically, I’m happy to be healthy.”

Soon back in the German League

Bob has not played a game since May 2021 due to a torn cartilage in his knee. At the beginning of December, the selected player 111 times returned to team training. She could have made a return to the Bundesliga in the catch-up match with Wolfsburg on January 29th at Turbine Potsdam. The six-time German champion said she was still “in the process of finding a charge, but basically I feel very good”.

“We are happy to have Bobby back on the field after being seriously injured. We have always said she should take her time and not be too pressured – and that applies now too,” said Martina Vos-Tecklenburg of the German news agency DPA. Of course we keep our fingers crossed that everything is going according to plan.”

In theory, Bob could actually return to the national team for the four-nation tournament in England in February. There, the DFB selection will meet strong Spain, Olympic champions Canada and the hosts. These games should provide information about Germany’s standing internationally after the missed Summer Games in Tokyo. Spain, Denmark and Finland will compete in the preliminary round of the European Championships in England in July.

Share EM as a big goal

Bob missed the 2013 and 2016 European Championships due to injury: England will be their first European Championship. “The European Championship is a very big topic for me. It was clear, I accept this challenge. It’s still on my resume, it’s a goal for me,” said the versatile player. “But the focus is on Wolfsburg first.” As team captain, she has always been Very close to the two teams during the break due to injury, both in the selection of the German Federation and in the Italian Football League.

“I don’t have the feeling that I lost my place in the team during the seven months I was not on the pitch,” Bob said of her situation at Wolfsburg with a smile. a team. It doesn’t automatically mean that I’ll be back in the starting line-up right away if I can walk three meters on the field.”