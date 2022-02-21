EM Production Competition in England: National team loses against Canada

National coach Martina Vos-Teklenberg was “slightly upset” after the German football team’s unfortunate 1-0 defeat. The 54-year-old said on Sunday evening after the match against Olympic champions Canada in the European Championship preparation tournament in England, “I don’t know why we lost, but he praised his younger and weaker team.

“It’s a shame, because we put a lot of heart, passion and hard work into this game. Like the 1-1 draw against Spain, the DFB women in Norwich have proven that they can keep up with world-class teams.

For the European champion and two-time world champion, the four-nation tournament will be the main test for the European Championships in England in July. The German players played their last major match at the 2019 World Cup, losing to Sweden in the quarterfinals and thus missing out on the Olympics in Tokyo.

Vos-Teklenberg pays special tribute to Frankfurt striker Nicole Anomy. The 22-year-old said he did it “really, really well. She’s an asset to us. “

This is Germany’s first defeat since a 1-0 defeat to France last April. In the third and final match, the DFB women meet England in Wolverhampton on Wednesday (8.30pm / ZDF live stream). (dpa)