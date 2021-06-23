EM 2021 and coronavirus: How does Great Britain deal with the delta variable? – Politics

Written by Peter Nonnenmacher Peter Nonnenmacher (non) Profile personly June 23, 2021 – 4:41 pm

The wave of vaccinations continues to spread across the kingdom – here in London Stadium during the mass vaccination of Covid. Photo: Imago Images / Noor Photo / Masik Musicalik

The dangerous delta shape and the growing number of Covid cases are worrying the British – especially ahead of the European Championship matches planned at Wembley Stadium in London, which will be played in front of 60,000 spectators.

LONDON – A few weeks ahead of the rest of Europe, Great Britain is now in the middle of the battle against the ‘Delta’ – first identified in India and by far the most threatening variant of Covid (B.1.617.2). The number of infections is steadily increasing. Everyone is anxiously looking at how the number of Covid patients will increase as well. Skeptics fear that under unfavorable conditions the situation could turn as bad as it was in January of this year, when nearly 40,000 patients with Covid were in clinics.