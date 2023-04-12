Elterlein currently serviced 12th April 2023: where disruptions are currently expected

In the 09481 postal code district of Elterlein, maintenance procedures have been running on the power grid since Wednesday afternoon. Temporary power outages should be expected. All information from the network operator about repairs in Elterlein today and where to refer to them in the event of a power outage can be found here at news.de

Malfunctions and maintenance in Elterlein up-to-date

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, a maintenance report for the city of Elterlein is currently being listed. The responsibility lies with the regional power grid operator Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH. In an average Saxon home, power supply problems only happen for about 12 minutes a year. Most of the time we talk about very limited local LV disturbances. The German electricity grid is doing very well, and that also applies to Elterlein. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

This maintenance is currently being carried out on the 12th of April 2023 in Elterlein

Since 14:00 in the region Geyersche Strasse in Elterlein in the administrative district “Zwönitz” (postal code 09481, Erzgebirge district) Routine maintenance work was carried out on behalf of Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH. There may be turmoil at the moment, and the end of the business is not yet in sight. No direct report from the network operator is available.

(Status: April 12, 2023, 9:45 PM)

Reporting a power outage in Elterlein: How do I find the right contact point to report my fault?

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom.

Are you also affected by power outages?

Major blackouts can occur at any time and result in extended power losses. Therefore, it is important to prepare for such a situation and know how to act. First of all, you should stay calm and find out why the power is off. It is advisable to have an emergency supply of food, water and medicine in order to be self-sufficient for several days. Emergency lighting and a battery-powered radio can also be useful. It is important to charge electronic devices such as computers and cell phones before they fail completely. If possible, one should consider alternative energy sources such as solar energy or wind energy. In the event of a power outage, one must follow the local authorities’ code of conduct and follow the instructions. Just call the numbers for the police and firefighters in an absolute emergency. On the other hand, it is advisable to inform neighbors and friends and support each other. With some precautions and simple etiquette, one can prepare for blackouts and minimize the impact.

In comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

More on the topic: Energy crisis in Germany: What are the consequences of the energy disaster?

