Elon Musk explains why the SN10 spacecraft exploded as SpaceX prepares to launch SN11

Last week, the private rocket company SpaceX was on the verge of the easy landing of a heavy, reusable missile it hopes will one day be sent to the moon and Mars.

Space ship SN10 Started From SpaceX’s Boca Chica, Texas facility last Wednesday, it rose more than 32,000 feet before descending closedly to the ground.

When the spaceship landed on its landing pad without dying in a ball of fire like its predecessors, SpaceX appeared to have performed one of the most difficult operations to create an inexpensive and reusable rocket.

Minutes later, the stainless steel rocket ship was destroyed in a fiery blast.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, said on Tuesday that the missile fell at a very high speed.

“ The SN10 engine was compressed during propulsion due to (possibly) partial absorption of helium from the fuel head tank. Impact 10 m / s [22 miles per hour] Broken legs and partial skirt ” chirp.

A closer look at the SN10 landing gear reveals that it veered slightly to one side before detonating.

Musk went on to explain that the helium ingestion may have been the result of a pressure system added to the methane head tank to address a problem that appeared in an earlier prototype spacecraft, the SN8.

“If self-pressure is used, the methane bubbles are likely to return to the liquid,” he said. she said. “Helium was used in the head to prevent the avalanche level collapse that occurred on a previous flight. My fault of my consent. It looked good at the time.”

However, the test was still successful, as the SN10 landed and stayed in one piece for much longer than two previous prototypes that detonated in a collision.

After wasting some time, another prototype spacecraft called SN11 was revealed on the launch pad this week.

SpaceX has yet to say when the next flight test will take place NASASpaceFlight.com I was expecting the missile to be operational by next week.

Prior to placing SN11 on the launch pad, SpaceX workers were seen testing the spacecraft’s legs.

“There are several reforms underway in SN11,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

Musk said this week that the spaceship will be ready to put humans into orbit and beyond 2023.

