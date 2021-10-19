Ellis, FIFA Women’s Director of Football, explains: That’s why the biennial World Cup will be an advantage

Jill Ellis, the former US national coach, is defending the women’s soccer world championships being held every two years. “The advantage would be to hold the World Cup every two years. This will increase the importance of women’s football and take the sport to a higher level.”The head of the technical advisory body for the future of women’s football at the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) said in a media briefing on Monday. Ads

The 54-year-old, who led the US Women’s World Championship selection in 2015 and 2019, said that with this new World Cup tempo, women’s football could become “more independent of men’s football”. Ellis said the growth of women’s football was “one of FIFA’s primary goals”. She noted that so far only 36 national federations have participated in the Women’s World Cup. It is important to promote the development of women’s football in many countries.

The proposal to develop a new men’s and women’s match schedule comes from former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who heads FIFA’s Technical Advisory Group. The French have proposed hosting the World Cup every two years instead of every four years, and the rhythm of continental tournaments such as the European Championships will be shortened. As a result, the changes should finally take effect after the Men’s World Cup in 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico with 48 countries for the first time.

German coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is skeptical about holding the Women's World Cup every two years. She recently explained, "My natural reaction is first: No, how should you implement that? Where should the big tournament go?" You also have a responsibility to the athletes. "The World Cup also has a unique selling point," said Vos Tecklenburg. "I'm happy with the current situation. It's as good for me as it is at the moment."