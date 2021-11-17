Eleven years in prison for a record robbery in Great Britain

Three men in Great Britain have been sentenced to several years in prison for their involvement in a record £26 million heist.

The 24-year-old main accused faces an 11-year prison sentence, according to the verdict handed down by a London court on Monday. The other defendants, aged 44 and 45, were sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison, respectively.

The court said the three Italians who will be serving their sentences in their home country were responsible for several break-ins in December 2019. The victims included the daughter of former Formula 1 coach Bernie Ecclestone, Tamara Ecclestone, and former England football star Frank Lampard. From Tamara Ecclestone and her husband looted cash, jewelry and precious stones worth 26 million pounds – according to the police, this was the largest loot ever stolen from private individuals in Great Britain.

The three defendants pleaded guilty in court. However, only a small part of their prey was recovered. A fourth suspected gang member is still on the run. Tamara Ecclestone was on vacation with her family at the time of the break-in.