In South Africa, a herd of elephants escaped from the Ithala Reserve in the northern KwaZulu province. Local media reported that the herd outbreak was possible because residents of surrounding towns dismantled parts of the border fence around the reserve in order to sell the materials as scrap metal.
The herd of elephants was able to escape thanks to the dismantling of the fence (symbolic image).Image: Shutterstock
The animals had already escaped on Wednesday and are now far from the nature reserve. The fugitives are now to be tracked down by helicopter and returned.
NEWS: Ezemvelo has confirmed that a “troop” of elephants has escaped from the Ithala, Vryheid game reserve. Some elephants have already been spotted near Pongola. Ezemvelo blamed the local community for cutting down the fence around the reserve and preventing its staff from repairing it. pic.twitter.com/zA9OnaHlE4
– Sihle Mavuso (ZANewsFlash) December 21, 2023
Rangers from the local Nature Conservancy also appealed to residents to keep an eye on the elephants and report neighbors who removed the boundary fence. Not only are they incurring repair costs, but they are also putting themselves and others at risk as the risk of wild animal attacks increases. Elephants are generally not aggressive unless they feel threatened. However, a visit by gray giants to a farmer’s cornfield or garden can quickly lead to the loss of the entire crop. (SAW/SDA/DPA)
This elephant peels bananas faster than you!
Video: Watson
The Russian propaganda mills are running very well. Television programs presented by star propagandists regularly tell fake news about the sometimes evil, sometimes poor West.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”
More Stories
Tusk was the first to reform the state broadcaster TVP
Eurotunnel strike: Traffic came to a complete halt, leading to panic among many travellers
Astronomical reason: The shortest day of the year was delayed